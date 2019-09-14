Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,586,000 after purchasing an additional 12,410 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 119,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 71,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 68,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PAC traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $96.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,823. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $64.45 and a 1-year high of $111.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.72 and its 200 day moving average is $98.21. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.48.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 35.50% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $191.36 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $1.921 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s previous dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.36 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.68.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

