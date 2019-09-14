Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tech Data by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,525,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,423,000 after acquiring an additional 52,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 31.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,386,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,161,000 after buying an additional 334,938 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 715,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,867,000 after buying an additional 61,074 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,693,000 after buying an additional 51,329 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. increased its stake in shares of Tech Data by 6.7% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 312,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,680,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tech Data alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on TECD. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tech Data to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research set a $115.00 target price on shares of Tech Data and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.17.

In related news, Director Thomas I. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.51, for a total value of $201,020.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,020.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles V. Dannewitz sold 1,050 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,550 shares of company stock worth $1,926,570. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.23. The stock had a trading volume of 214,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Tech Data Corp has a 1 year low of $66.93 and a 1 year high of $111.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Tech Data Corp will post 12.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TECD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD).

Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.