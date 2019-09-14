Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $133,000 Investment in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 614.3% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 78.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ES traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.38. 1,633,171 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,468. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average of $74.65. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.20.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

In other Eversource Energy news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 8,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $641,435.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

