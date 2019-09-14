Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 403 Shares of Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 13.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,072,000 after acquiring an additional 50,078 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,845,000 after acquiring an additional 40,079 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 43,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Chesapeake Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 647,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,568,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares during the period. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on CAR shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on shares of Avis Budget Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of CAR traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.88. 609,920 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,274. Avis Budget Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.63 and a 52 week high of $37.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 75.35%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers worldwide. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system with approximately 5,500 locations that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget brand, a vehicle rental and other mobility solutions primarily focuses on the value-conscious segments of the industry; the Zipcar brand, a membership-based car sharing network; and the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 18,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 640 dealer-operated and 430 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.