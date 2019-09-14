Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in United Continental by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,749,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $378,915,000 after acquiring an additional 268,300 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Continental by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,895,000 after acquiring an additional 331,999 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its position in United Continental by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,427,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $193,659,000 after acquiring an additional 353,196 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in United Continental by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,143,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,129,000 after acquiring an additional 148,403 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in United Continental by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,107,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,328,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Gregory L. Hart sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $467,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,292.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward Shapiro acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.00 per share, with a total value of $820,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 182,707 shares in the company, valued at $14,981,974. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on United Continental in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Continental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on United Continental from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.72.

Shares of UAL traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,755,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,072. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.20. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $77.02 and a 1-year high of $97.85.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.14. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. United Continental’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

