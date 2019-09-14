Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,553 Shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,553 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Array Biopharma were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $415,026,000 after purchasing an additional 60,977 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 19,428.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,554,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,494,726 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,549,000 after purchasing an additional 174,315 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Array Biopharma by 30.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,843,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,938,000 after buying an additional 435,147 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Array Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $29,776,000.

ARRY has been the topic of several research reports. Leerink Swann lowered Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Array Biopharma from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Svb Leerink lowered Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

Shares of Array Biopharma stock remained flat at $$47.85 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 206,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,577. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Array Biopharma Inc has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $47.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.39.

Array Biopharma Company Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

