Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $109,000 Position in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $310,725,000. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth $179,747,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth $133,991,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 2nd quarter worth $130,092,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Destinations in the 1st quarter worth $68,653,000. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Destinations alerts:

WYND traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.81. 774,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23. Wyndham Destinations has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $49.75.

Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Wyndham Destinations had a net margin of 11.67% and a negative return on equity of 90.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wyndham Destinations will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Wyndham Destinations’s payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WYND shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations in a research note on Sunday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Wyndham Destinations has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.07.

In other news, insider Kimberly Marshall sold 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $227,794.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Noah Brodsky sold 7,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $346,921.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc operates as a vacation ownership and exchange company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Rentals. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Destinations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Destinations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.