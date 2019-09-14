Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 2,042 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,612 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AG. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

AG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $8.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.11.

Shares of AG stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.31. 5,953,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,834,291. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 0.08. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.59 and a 12-month high of $11.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $83.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.77 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 50.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

