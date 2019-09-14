Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 56,484 Shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. (NYSE:MEN) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 56,484 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund by 902.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 16,417 shares during the period.

NYSE:MEN traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.03. 51,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,559. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.98. Blackrock MuniEnhanced Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%.

BlackRock MuniEnhanced Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

