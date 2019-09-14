Oppenheimer Raises Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target to $97.00

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Novocure from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Novocure from $63.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Novocure from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Novocure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novocure from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ:NVCR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $79.29. The stock had a trading volume of 544,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,532. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.91 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.74. Novocure has a 52 week low of $26.02 and a 52 week high of $98.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. Novocure had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.80%. The company had revenue of $86.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Novocure’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Novocure will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 25,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $2,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,428.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabriel Leung sold 5,000 shares of Novocure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.63, for a total transaction of $383,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,241.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 934,022 shares of company stock worth $67,005,202 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,416,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 19,249.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novocure by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,554,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $351,218,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,765,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

