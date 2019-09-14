Origo (OGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $872,937.00

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Origo token can currently be purchased for about $0.0279 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Origo has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $872,937.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Origo has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00039187 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.08 or 0.04389801 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000296 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001098 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000109 BTC.

About Origo

Origo is a token. It launched on June 18th, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,101,149 tokens. The official website for Origo is origo.network. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork. Origo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Origo

Origo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bittrex and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Origo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

