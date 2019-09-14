Ossiam Acquires New Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 42.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 57,836 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 36,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 6,952 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 45,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 8,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 157,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 23.9% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 55,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 10,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

KEY traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.27. 10,139,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,957,135. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $13.65 and a 1-year high of $20.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.96. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This is a boost from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.77%.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 10,806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $194,724.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 99,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $1,825,981.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,663.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. GMP Securities reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $34.50 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from an “average” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $19.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

