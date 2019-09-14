Ossiam Acquires Shares of 1,026 Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZION. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 86.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,153,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $234,013,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,258,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,826,000 after acquiring an additional 971,840 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3,378.7% in the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 589,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,774,000 after acquiring an additional 572,650 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 169.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 681,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 428,389 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 34.4% in the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,590,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,218,000 after acquiring an additional 407,050 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZION stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $44.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,061,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,265,971. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $38.08 and a 12-month high of $52.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.40.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In related news, insider Alexander Hume sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $448,492.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $38,997.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,886 shares of company stock worth $936,691 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZION. Bank of America raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

