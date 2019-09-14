Ossiam Buys New Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Ossiam bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,030 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,701 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,695 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 7,301 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,599 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley set a $102.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,458.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $297,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AKAM traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,118. The firm has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $705.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

