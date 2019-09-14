Ossiam Has $4.05 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ossiam trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,388 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 725.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

JNJ stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.78. 4,487,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,624,721. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $121.00 and a one year high of $148.99. The stock has a market cap of $346.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.16. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.45%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

