Ossiam Invests $31,000 in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Ossiam bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.36. 3,366,549 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,458,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $87.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.75 and a 12-month high of $118.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The business had revenue of $20.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson acquired 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.69 per share, with a total value of $200,340.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,616.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.82.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

