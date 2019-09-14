Ossiam Invests $86,000 in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,018 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronna Sue Cohen lifted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 7,636.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 6,248,957 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168,186 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 8,669.5% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,401,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $140,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,303 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 91.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,454,239 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $122,138,000 after acquiring an additional 694,262 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 22,216.1% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 645,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greencape Capital Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $47,180,000. 73.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABT traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.17. 1,216,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,116,040. The firm has a market cap of $147.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.14. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.08.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 17.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.38.

In other news, Director Sally E. Blount sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.65, for a total value of $219,125.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 464,397 shares of company stock worth $39,677,310. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

