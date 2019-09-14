Ossiam Makes New Investment in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET)

Ossiam bought a new position in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 15,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock traded down $2.45 on Friday, hitting $247.49. 252,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,198. Arista Networks Inc has a 1-year low of $187.08 and a 1-year high of $331.27. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.71 and a 200-day moving average of $269.15. The company has a current ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.46. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $608.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks Inc will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (down from $315.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $300.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price target (down from $340.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Arista Networks to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.00.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.07, for a total value of $378,094.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,364.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.32, for a total transaction of $526,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,725,978. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,810 shares of company stock valued at $12,538,880. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

