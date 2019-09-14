Ossiam Purchases New Shares in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,113 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Motco bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Splunk by 115.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 92.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Splunk stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.29. The company had a trading volume of 31,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.87 and a beta of 2.04. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $516.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 15.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.96, for a total transaction of $266,431.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,201,876.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Timothy Tully sold 4,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total value of $505,887.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,953 shares of company stock worth $2,309,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SPLK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Argus set a $156.00 price target on Splunk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Splunk from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

