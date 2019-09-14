Ossiam Purchases Shares of 604 BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 416,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,275,000 after purchasing an additional 27,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BIO-TECHNE in the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BIO-TECHNE by 6.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $191.06 per share, for a total transaction of $95,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,189.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 33,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.60, for a total transaction of $7,022,390.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TECH. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BIO-TECHNE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.17.

TECH traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.70. 3,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,266. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.21. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a twelve month low of $132.75 and a twelve month high of $217.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.05.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $191.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.37 million. BIO-TECHNE had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

About BIO-TECHNE

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates in three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers specialized proteins, such as cytokines and growth factors, immunoassays, antibodies, and related reagents to the biotechnology research community; and in situ hybridization, media, and other cell culture products and reagents.

