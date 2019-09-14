Ossiam Takes $90,000 Position in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Metlife by 160.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Metlife by 4,407.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Metlife in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.78. The company had a trading volume of 3,010,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,185,524. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Metlife Inc has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $51.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.11.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.07. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $16.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Metlife Inc will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MET. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Metlife from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Metlife from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Metlife from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.61.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

