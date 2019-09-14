Ossiam Takes Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 77 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,454 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,815,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 148,165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $92,294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 342.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 70.4% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 61.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $809.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $617.50.

Shares of Y stock traded up $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $771.57. The company had a trading volume of 54,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,342. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $738.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.62. Alleghany Co. has a 52 week low of $574.42 and a 52 week high of $798.72.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $12.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.48 by $2.92. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 2.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 42.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

