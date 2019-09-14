Ossiam Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,390 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 4,277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 266,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 260,526 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in United Rentals by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,012,000 after buying an additional 162,709 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,766,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in United Rentals by 855.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 154,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,441,000 after buying an additional 137,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in United Rentals by 158.2% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 177,257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,431,000 after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $3.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.42. 91,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,850. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.28 and a fifty-two week high of $173.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

URI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group set a $170.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Macquarie set a $99.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.73.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $125.98 per share, with a total value of $29,983.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald C. Roof bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.27 per share, for a total transaction of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,238 shares of company stock worth $842,073 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

