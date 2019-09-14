Ossiam Trims Position in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 91.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,013 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,008 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 8.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,817,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $163,238,000 after purchasing an additional 628,318 shares in the last quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.9% during the second quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,188,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 38.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 308,824 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,448,000 after purchasing an additional 85,767 shares in the last quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $11,609,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,092,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $482,174,000 after purchasing an additional 970,639 shares in the last quarter. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.72 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.91.

In other news, VP Dax Sanders sold 71,944 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,442,477.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,605 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,330.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.76 per share, for a total transaction of $5,928,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,879,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,538,840.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 705,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,007,550. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.39. The company had a trading volume of 250,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,363,721. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 1 year low of $14.62 and a 1 year high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.23.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.36%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

