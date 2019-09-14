Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Industries Inc (NYSE:OXM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,808,400 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 2,558,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 206,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.6 days. Currently, 17.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.93. 198,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.54 and a 200-day moving average of $74.23. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $93.52.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.98 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OXM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.4% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 6.4% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,286 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OXM. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oxford Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.71.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

