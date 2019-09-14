Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires New Shares in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 24,500 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTZ. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 677,502 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,479,000 after acquiring an additional 55,834 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. 361 Capital LLC acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter worth $2,813,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its position in MasTec by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 20,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 103,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. 82.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of MasTec from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.08.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $1,501,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,649,644.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,983,440 in the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTZ traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.89. 7,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,338. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average is $51.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. MasTec, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.24 and a 1-year high of $65.57.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, Power Generation and Industrial, and Other.

