Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 17,129 EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENS. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 473,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,732,000 after buying an additional 28,415 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 145,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 6.0% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 15.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,690,000 after buying an additional 56,577 shares during the period. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its stake in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 15,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENS traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.01. 232,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,495. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $53.56 and a 12 month high of $89.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.72.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.02). EnerSys had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $780.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.20%.

ENS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered EnerSys from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Sidoti set a $101.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $78.00 price objective on EnerSys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.15.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

