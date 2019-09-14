Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.05 Million Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in FMC by 754.1% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 51.4% in the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 128.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FMC by 46.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in FMC in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 196,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total value of $17,465,827.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,784,364.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMC stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.05. 763,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,471. FMC Corp has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. FMC had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 5.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on FMC in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on FMC to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded FMC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FMC from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.85.

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

