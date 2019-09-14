Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $1.33 Million Holdings in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 61.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,295 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 62.5% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Brewing during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molson Coors Brewing stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.86. 27,086 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,440,765. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $67.62.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. This is a positive change from Molson Coors Brewing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is presently 45.24%.

TAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

