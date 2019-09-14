Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $993,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 10.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,254 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 77,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

NYSE NRG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.50. 2,889,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,902. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.65. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $32.63 and a one year high of $43.66. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.08). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 45.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NRG Energy Inc will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.98%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NRG shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NRG Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.