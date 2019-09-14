Pacer Advisors Inc. Invests $1.30 Million in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 85,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGNA. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of TEGNA in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in TEGNA during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in TEGNA during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in TEGNA by 172.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

TEGNA stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. 23,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,938,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.47. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.24 and a 52-week high of $16.58.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $536.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.10 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. TEGNA’s payout ratio is currently 15.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TGNA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens lowered shares of TEGNA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cannonball Research started coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of TEGNA in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. TEGNA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

