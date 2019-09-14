Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY)

Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Healthequity in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Healthequity by 72.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Healthequity during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HQY stock traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,048,610. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.62. The company has a current ratio of 22.98, a quick ratio of 15.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.55. Healthequity Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.29 and a fifty-two week high of $101.58.

Healthequity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.33 million. Healthequity had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 28.13%. Healthequity’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthequity Inc will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Healthequity from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Healthequity from $98.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Healthequity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. TheStreet cut Healthequity from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Healthequity in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.46.

In other Healthequity news, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.82, for a total value of $243,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,047,082. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Angelique Christine Hill sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.40, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,331.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,899 shares of company stock worth $2,751,451. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. The company offers healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

