Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 57,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DAN. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 345.5% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,254 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 357.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $203,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dana by 9.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 13,259 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth $239,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dana alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAN. ValuEngine cut shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Dana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Dana from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.10.

Shares of DAN stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,462,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Dana Inc has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.25.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). Dana had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dana Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Dana’s payout ratio is 13.47%.

In other Dana news, EVP Mark E. Wallace sold 44,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total transaction of $597,683.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,950,229.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides drive and motion products, sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Technologies, and Power Technologies.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.