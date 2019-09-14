Pacer Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,473 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the first quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 49.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Buckingham Research raised shares of NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $512.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NEU traded down $4.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $453.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,738. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.93. NewMarket Co. has a one year low of $352.89 and a one year high of $489.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $458.65 and a 200-day moving average of $428.94.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 47.25% and a net margin of 11.70%. Equities research analysts forecast that NewMarket Co. will post 23.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

