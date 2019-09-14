Pacer Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 215.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $31,000. Motco purchased a new position in Raymond James in the second quarter worth $31,000. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in Raymond James in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Raymond James by 944.3% in the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Raymond James from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Citigroup set a $87.00 price target on shares of Raymond James and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.88.

NYSE RJF traded up $0.70 on Friday, hitting $87.11. The stock had a trading volume of 998,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,330. The stock has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $69.11 and a 52-week high of $96.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey P. Julien sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $1,238,264.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,535.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.80, for a total transaction of $101,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at $91,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

