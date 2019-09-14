Pacer Advisors Inc. Sells 99 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,123 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 470,588 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,765,000 after acquiring an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,840 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 29.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter worth about $465,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 30.9% during the second quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie set a $99.00 price objective on United Rentals and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $164.00 target price on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.73.

In other news, Director Filippo Passerini acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald C. Roof acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.27 per share, with a total value of $591,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,238 shares of company stock valued at $842,073. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

URI stock traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,840,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,153. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.28 and a 12 month high of $173.00.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The construction company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 41.97% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

