PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price Up 5.5%

PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) shares rose 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.01, approximately 1,371,265 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,225,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

PAGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $354.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.31 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $246,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,246,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,539,000 after acquiring an additional 22,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile (NYSE:PAGS)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

