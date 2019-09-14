Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.66, for a total transaction of $2,527,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 924,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,796,248.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.80, for a total transaction of $2,721,600.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $2,458,560.00.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $208.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,962,104. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.94. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $160.08 and a 12-month high of $260.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.93.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 226.1% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PANW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $261.23.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

