Pamela M. Lopker Sells 3,000 Shares of QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Stock

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $129,240.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 4,404,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,728,412.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ QADA traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.92. 44,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $822.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.43 and a beta of 1.09. QAD Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.00 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.19 and a 200-day moving average of $43.20.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The software maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.89 million. QAD had a negative net margin of 2.70% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that QAD Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. QAD’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in QAD by 150.5% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 6,006 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in QAD during the second quarter valued at about $2,072,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in QAD by 25.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in QAD by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QAD in the second quarter worth about $312,000. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QADA has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley set a $55.00 price target on shares of QAD and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QAD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of QAD from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.33.

QAD Company Profile

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

