Panagora Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 4,170 CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 248.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 2.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in CIRCOR International by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,913,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,018,000 after purchasing an additional 19,590 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CIR traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.00. 112,475 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,122. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $736.67 million, a PE ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 2.13. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.34.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $269.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.06 million. CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts predict that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Sidoti raised CIRCOR International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIRCOR International in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on CIRCOR International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets engineered products and sub-systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial. The Energy segment offers a range of flow control solutions and services, including valves, such as engineered trunion and floating ball valves; gate, globe, and check valves; and butterfly valves, as well as delayed coking unheading devices and fluid catalytic converter and isolation valves.

