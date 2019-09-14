Panagora Asset Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of National Vision by 3.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Vision in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

In other news, major shareholder Vision Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Vaught sold 48,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $1,463,677.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

EYE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded National Vision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on National Vision in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded National Vision from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $37.00 price target on National Vision and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.60.

EYE traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $30.65. 737,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,100,305. National Vision Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 68.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.60.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). National Vision had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $429.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings Inc will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

