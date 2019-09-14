Panagora Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WTFC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 988,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,574,000 after purchasing an additional 326,602 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 265.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 213,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,375,000 after purchasing an additional 155,104 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 165,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 98,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,913,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,109,000 after purchasing an additional 92,437 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,698,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,690,000 after purchasing an additional 91,339 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Wintrust Financial news, Director Gary D. Sweeney purchased 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.92 per share, with a total value of $49,989.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,912.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $92.00 target price on shares of Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Wintrust Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.86.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.64. 416,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,965. Wintrust Financial Corp has a 52-week low of $59.34 and a 52-week high of $91.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.27). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $364.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wintrust Financial Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.06%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

