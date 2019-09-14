Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,250 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 688,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,591,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 38.3% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 12,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in AutoNation by 19.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AutoNation by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 71,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $3,736,963.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 1,532,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $72,928,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,730,131 shares of company stock worth $82,809,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

AutoNation stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.28. The stock had a trading volume of 687,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,740. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $52.56. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

