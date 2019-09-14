Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,851 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in PG&E in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PG&E by 836.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $25.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. PG&E has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.59.

Shares of PCG traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.18. 18,862,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,652,741. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. PG&E Co. has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $49.42.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 53.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

