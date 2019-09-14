Panagora Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 949,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,429,000 after buying an additional 85,039 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter worth approximately $596,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 461,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 517.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYNL traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $16.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,304. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. Synalloy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.78 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 1.40%.

Synalloy Profile

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name through authorized stocking distributors; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubing, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

