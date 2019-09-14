Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PZZA. Northcoast Research began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

NASDAQ:PZZA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.24. 851,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,960. Papa John’s Int’l has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $60.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.31 and a 200 day moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,785,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,837,176.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 20.0% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Litespeed Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Litespeed Management L.L.C. now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

