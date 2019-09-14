Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Receives GBX 548 Average Price Target from Analysts

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 548 ($7.16).

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 495 ($6.47) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 667 ($8.72) price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Peel Hunt increased their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 485 ($6.34) to GBX 580 ($7.58) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Paragon Banking Group to a “sector performer” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 445 ($5.81) in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

PAG traded up GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 468.20 ($6.12). 942,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,645. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 420.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 438.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 692.41. Paragon Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 379.20 ($4.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 482.80 ($6.31).

In other news, insider Hugo Tudor sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 453 ($5.92), for a total transaction of £113,250 ($147,981.18).

Paragon Banking Group Company Profile

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Mortgages, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages segment offers buy-to-let first charge, and owner-occupied first and second charge mortgages on residential property.

