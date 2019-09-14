ParallelCoin Trading 1% Higher This Week (DUO)

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. ParallelCoin has a total market cap of $298,043.00 and $1,577.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ParallelCoin has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. One ParallelCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00009150 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $70.84 or 0.00684755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00017446 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000558 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

DUO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info.

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

