Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Acquires 16,986 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 721,595 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,986 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.31% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $79,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 353.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 295 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.75.

NASDAQ:TROW traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.83. The company had a trading volume of 45,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,518. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $84.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The firm has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 36.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,879.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 36,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $4,221,500.18. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 414,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,382,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,709 shares of company stock worth $6,927,939. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

