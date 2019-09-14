Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 123,062 Shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,155,571 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,062 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.09% of Sony worth $60,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 18.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,712,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,472,000 after buying an additional 573,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sony by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,377,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,193,000 after buying an additional 51,432 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 7.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 812,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,571,000 after buying an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Sony by 13.6% in the second quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 633,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,206,000 after buying an additional 75,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sony by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 565,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,316,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.36. The company had a trading volume of 654,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sony Corp has a 12 month low of $41.91 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96. The company has a market cap of $76.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.39, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.30. Sony had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.21 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sony Corp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

